iPhone 13'ün Türkiye fiyatı ne kadar? iPhone 13'ün Türkiye fiyatı belli oldu

Apple’ın en yeni üyesi olması beklenen iPhone 13, 14 Eylül 2021 Salı günü yapılacak olan Apple lansmanında tüm dünyaya tanıtılacak. Webtekno’nun iddiasına göre ise iPhone 13 modelinin Türkiye fiyatları belli oldu. Peki iPhone 13’ün Türkiye fiyatı ne kadar?
İntenete sızan bilgilere göre iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro ve iPhone 13 Pro Max modelleri çıkarılacak. Bir çok teknoloji haber sitesi ise cihazın çıkış fiyatlarının belli olduğunu öne sürdü. İşte öne sürülen o fiyatlar:
iPhone 13 mini
64 GB depolama: 850 dolar
128 GB depolama: 927 dolar
256 GB depolama: 1051 dolar
iPhone 13
64 GB depolama: 973 dolar
128 GB depolama: 1051 dolar
256 GB depolama: 1174 dolar
iPhone 13 Pro
128 GB depolama: 1313 dolar
512 GB depolama: 1622 dolar
1 TB depolama: 2055 dolar
iPhone 13 Pro Max
128 GB depolama: 1437 dolar
512 GB depolama: 1746 dolar
1 TB depolama: 2179 dolar
iPhone 13’ün Türkiye Fiyatı Ne Kadar?
iPhone 13 modellerinin ABD’deki fiyatlarının belli olmasının ardından Türkiye’deki insanlar ‘’iPhone 13’ün Türkiye fiyatı ne kadar?’’ sorusunun yanıtını beklemeye başladı.
iPhone 13 Modellerinin Vergisiz Fiyatları
iPhone 13
64 GB depolama: 8.190 TL
128 GB depolama: 8.850 TL
256 GB depolama: 9.885 TL
iPhone 13 mini
64 GB depolama: 7.156 TL
256 GB depolama: 8.850 TL
iPhone 13 Pro
128 GB depolama: 11.055 TL
512 GB depolama: 13.655 TL
1 TB depolama: 17.300 TL
iPhone 13 Pro Max
128 GB depolama: 12.100 TL
512 GB depolama: 14.700 TL
1 TB depolama: 18.345 TL
iPhone 13 Modellerinin Vergili Fiyatları
iPhone 13 Mini
64 GB depolama: 14.070 TL
128 GB depolama: 15.350 TL
256 GB depolama: 17.400 TL
iPhone 13
64 GB depolama: 16.100 TL
128 GB depolama: 17.400 TL
256 GB depolama: 19.440 TL
iPhone 13 Pro
128 GB depolama: 21.740 TL
512 GB depolama: 26.850 TL
1 TB depolama: 34.020 TL
iPhone 13 Pro Max
128 GB depolama: 23.800 TL
512 GB depolama: 28.900 TL
1 TB depolama: 36.075 TL
iPhone 13’ün yukarıda yer alan vergili ve vergisiz fiyatları Türkiye’nin güncel dolar kuruna göre hesaplandığı için cihazın Türkiye’de çıkışa çıktığı tarihte bu fiyatlar değişiklik gösterebilir. Resmi fiyatlar Apple’ın 14 Eylül Salı günü düzenleyeceği lansman sonrasında netlik kazanacak.