Gaza Survivors: A Mother's Heartbreaking Account of Loss

A Gazan woman details the tragic loss of 247 family members in an Israeli attack.

Yayın Tarihi: 01.11.2024 17:48
Güncelleme Tarihi: 01.11.2024 17:48
Gaza Survivors: A Mother's Heartbreaking Account of Loss

Gaza Attack: A Survivor's Testimony

A Gazan woman who survived the recent assault has shared her harrowing experience, revealing the devastating impact of the Israeli attack on her family. "In the bombing of our five-story residential building, Israel has killed 247 members of my family, leaving us shattered," she said.

Details of the Attack

The incident occurred in the Beit Lahiya area of northern Gaza. The woman, who chose to remain anonymous for safety reasons, recounted how she, along with her three children and some relatives, managed to escape the destruction.

Efforts to Recover Remains

As rescue efforts were hindered by ongoing Israeli military actions, she stated, "We dug out and buried 117 dismembered bodies. About 130 people remain trapped under the rubble." The blockade imposed on Gaza has severely limited medical teams' ability to access affected areas, exacerbating the tragedy.

A Plea for Help

"In the Kemal al-Adwan Hospital, the injured are pleading for assistance to reach hospitals. They are calling on Arab nations for support as they face dire circumstances," the survivor emphasized.

Context of Hostilities

On October 29, Israeli forces conducted an airstrike on a building owned by the Abu Nasir family in Beit Lahiya, leading to significant loss of life and injuries, further escalating the humanitarian crisis in the region.

