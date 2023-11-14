PlayStation oyunlarında zirve yer değiştirdi: Artık en çok indirilen o!

Playstatin oyun listeleri her geçen gün güncellenirken oyun severlere ise indirimli oyunlar sunuldu. Ekim 2023 listesi paylaşılırken PS4 ve PS5 oyunlarında sınıflandırma yapılarak en çok indirilen oyunlar yayınlandı. İşte detaylar...

Ekim ayında en çok indirilen Playstation 5 oyunlarının ilk sırasında yer alan Marvel's Spider Man 2 bulunuyor. Geçtiğimiz ay sonunda çıkışı yapılırken Spider-Man yapımı oyuncularından pozitif geri dönüşler yapıldı. EA FC 24 karşımıza çıkan futbol simülasyonu listesinde öne çıkanlar yayınlandı.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Assassin’s Creed Mirage EA SPORTS FC 24

Madden NFL 24 Assassin’s Creed Mirage

EA SPORTS FC 24 Grand Theft Auto V

NBA 2K24 Alan Wake 2

UFC 5 UFC 5

Lords of the Fallen Lords of the Fallen

NHL 24 Baldur’s Gate 3

Mortal Kombat 1 Cyberpunk 2077

Grand Theft Auto V Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Alan Wake 2 NBA 2K24

Baldur’s Gate 3 The Crew Motorfest

METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 F1 23

Cyberpunk 2077 METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1

Lies of P Hogwarts Legacy

STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor Among Us

The Crew Motorfest NHL 24

ELDEN RING STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor

PAYDAY 3 Lies of P

Hogwarts Legacy ELDEN RING

PS4

ABD/Kanada Avrupa

Red Dead Redemption 2 EA SPORTS FC 24

Minecraft Minecraft

EA SPORTS FC 24 Red Dead Redemption 2

Madden NFL 24 Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V Need for Speed Heat

Batman: Arkham Knight Need for Speed Payback

Need for Speed Heat The Forest

NHL 24 Batman: Arkham Knight

NBA 2K24 CarX Drift Racing Online

The Forest A Way Out

Need for Speed Payback Hogwarts Legacy

Gang Beasts Riders Republic

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator Gang Beasts

Injustice 2 Outlast

STAR WARS Battlefront II STAR WARS Battlefront II

Red Dead Redemption F1 23

Hogwarts Legacy Dead Island Definitive Edition

CarX Drift Racing Online Outlast 2

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

PS VR2

ABD/Kanada Avrupa

Beat Saber The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR Beat Saber

Propagation: Paradise Hotel Propagation: Paradise Hotel

Pavlov Pavlov

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord The 7th Guest VR

The 7th Guest VR Hubris

Crossfire: Sierra Squad Crossfire: Sierra Squad

Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs Moss: Book II

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs

Hubris Red Matter

PS VR

ABD/Kanada Avrupa

The Walking Dead Onslaught The Walking Dead Onslaught

SUPERHOT VR SUPERHOT VR

Job Simulator Job Simulator

Creed Rise to Glory Batman: Arkham VR

Beat Saber Beat Saber

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission Creed: Rise to Glory

Batman: Arkham VR Goalkeeper VR Challenge

Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul Sniper Elite VR

The Exorcist: Legion VR ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

NFL PRO ERA Swordsman VR

