PlayStation oyunlarında zirve yer değiştirdi: Artık en çok indirilen o!
Playstatin oyun listeleri her geçen gün güncellenirken oyun severlere ise indirimli oyunlar sunuldu. Ekim 2023 listesi paylaşılırken PS4 ve PS5 oyunlarında sınıflandırma yapılarak en çok indirilen oyunlar yayınlandı. İşte detaylar...
Ekim ayında en çok indirilen Playstation 5 oyunlarının ilk sırasında yer alan Marvel's Spider Man 2 bulunuyor. Geçtiğimiz ay sonunda çıkışı yapılırken Spider-Man yapımı oyuncularından pozitif geri dönüşler yapıldı. EA FC 24 karşımıza çıkan futbol simülasyonu listesinde öne çıkanlar yayınlandı.
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Assassin’s Creed Mirage EA SPORTS FC 24
Madden NFL 24 Assassin’s Creed Mirage
EA SPORTS FC 24 Grand Theft Auto V
NBA 2K24 Alan Wake 2
UFC 5 UFC 5
Lords of the Fallen Lords of the Fallen
NHL 24 Baldur’s Gate 3
Mortal Kombat 1 Cyberpunk 2077
Grand Theft Auto V Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Alan Wake 2 NBA 2K24
Baldur’s Gate 3 The Crew Motorfest
METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 F1 23
Cyberpunk 2077 METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1
Lies of P Hogwarts Legacy
STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor Among Us
The Crew Motorfest NHL 24
ELDEN RING STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
PAYDAY 3 Lies of P
Hogwarts Legacy ELDEN RING
PS4
ABD/Kanada Avrupa
Red Dead Redemption 2 EA SPORTS FC 24
Minecraft Minecraft
EA SPORTS FC 24 Red Dead Redemption 2
Madden NFL 24 Assassin’s Creed Mirage
Assassin’s Creed Mirage Grand Theft Auto V
Grand Theft Auto V Need for Speed Heat
Batman: Arkham Knight Need for Speed Payback
Need for Speed Heat The Forest
NHL 24 Batman: Arkham Knight
NBA 2K24 CarX Drift Racing Online
The Forest A Way Out
Need for Speed Payback Hogwarts Legacy
Gang Beasts Riders Republic
Totally Accurate Battle Simulator Gang Beasts
Injustice 2 Outlast
STAR WARS Battlefront II STAR WARS Battlefront II
Red Dead Redemption F1 23
Hogwarts Legacy Dead Island Definitive Edition
CarX Drift Racing Online Outlast 2
DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
PS VR2
ABD/Kanada Avrupa
Beat Saber The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR
The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR Beat Saber
Propagation: Paradise Hotel Propagation: Paradise Hotel
Pavlov Pavlov
Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord The 7th Guest VR
The 7th Guest VR Hubris
Crossfire: Sierra Squad Crossfire: Sierra Squad
Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs Moss: Book II
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs
Hubris Red Matter
PS VR
ABD/Kanada Avrupa
The Walking Dead Onslaught The Walking Dead Onslaught
SUPERHOT VR SUPERHOT VR
Job Simulator Job Simulator
Creed Rise to Glory Batman: Arkham VR
Beat Saber Beat Saber
ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission Creed: Rise to Glory
Batman: Arkham VR Goalkeeper VR Challenge
Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul Sniper Elite VR
The Exorcist: Legion VR ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
NFL PRO ERA Swordsman VR