İsrail Ordusundan Cenin'e Baskın: Kabatiya Beldesinde Kuşatma

İsrail ordusunun Cenin'deki Kabatiya beldesine düzenlediği baskın sonucu ev kuşatıldı ve ateş açıldı.

Yayın Tarihi: 18.09.2024 13:24
Güncelleme Tarihi: 18.09.2024 13:24
İsrail Ordusundan Cenin'e Baskın: Kabatiya Beldesinde Kuşatma

Israeli Forces Conduct Raid in Jenin

Israeli military units have launched a raid on the town of Qabatiya in Jenin, located in the northern part of the occupied West Bank. According to local sources, the Israeli soldiers surrounded a house belonging to Palestinians.

Warnings for Surrender

Upon surrounding the house, Israeli troops demanded that the occupants surrender. As additional forces arrived, the situation escalated, leading to Israeli soldiers opening fire on the completely besieged house.

Lack of Information on Residents

No details have been provided regarding the identities of those inside the house. Since the commencement of attacks on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, there has been a notable increase in raids, detentions, and assaults targeting Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

